CCHS wins 2nd straight behind dominant performance

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

On Friday night at the Topper Bowl, the game was arguably over before halftime.

The Toppers opened with 14 first-quarter points, only to top that with 21 in the second quarter and enjoyed an easy second half in a 42-14 win over visiting Milwaukee St. Thomas More last Friday night.

With the win, Catholic Central is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Classic Conference.

Quarterback Brandon Pum took part in the first two touchdowns, a short run and a 36-yard strike to senior receiver David Doerflinger.

Reid Muellenbach added two touchdowns, and Neal McCourt ran for a score, and suddenly the game was as good as over at 35-0 by the half.

Freshman Kayden Kaser added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the game.

The Toppers utterly dominated Thomas More, outgaining More 332-197, and picked up 18 first downs to Thomas More’s 5.

Now, Burlington is riding a huge wave of momentum, with two quality victories the past two weeks against Thomas More and Shoreland Lutheran.

Don’t look now, but at 2-1 in the MCC, Catholic Central sits only a game behind both Racine St. Cat’s and Racine Lutheran (3-0 MCC).

The ground is where the Toppers made their living Friday night.

Four backs ran for more than 40 yards, led by Henry Amborn, who totaled 113 rushing yards on a mere seven carries.

McCourt added 50 yards, Muellenbach ran for 49 and Pum had 47.

Through the air, Pum only attempted four passes, but connected on two for 41 yards, both of which went to Doerflinger, the Topper leading receiver.

McCourt led the charge defensively, with 6.5 tackles.

Chas Miles added 6 tackles.

From the nose tackle position, Amborn recorded 4.5 tackles.

Bennett Robson chipped in 4 tackles.

So what’s next for the Toppers?

Will they finish the season strong enough to make their first WIAA football postseason in four years?

It will be a stiff challenge.

While a win against Dominican (0-3 MCC) seems inevitable, solid squads with winning conference records, Greendale Martin Luther (2-1), Racine Lutheran (3-0) and Kenosha St. Joseph’s (2-1) still remain on the conference slate.

Martin Luther and Lutheran must come to the Topper Bowl, but St. Joseph’s, potentially the most beatable of the three, gets to play Catholic Central in Kenosha.

For now, though, the Toppers are playing inspired football and will look to make it three wins in a row Friday night at Greendale Martin Luther.