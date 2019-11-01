Burlington/Waterford at Westosha Central, Catholic Central at Brillion

With recent snowfall throughout the state, including Southeast Wisconsin, Friday’s WIAA Level 2 playoff games have been relocated to other venues.

The WIAA Division 2 meeting between No. 1 Waterford and No. 4 Burlington has been moved from Waterford Union High School to Westosha Central, 24617 75th St, Salem, with game time staying the same at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Division 7, fifth-seeded Catholic Central will play No. 1 Hilbert at Brillion Middle School, 315 S Main St, Brillion., instead of at Hilbert.

Like the Division 2 meeting, game time will stay the same at 7 p.m. for Catholic Central/Hilbert.