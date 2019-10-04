Football team still unbeaten

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Waterford Union High School’s reign of Southern Lakes Conference domination continued at Elkhorn Sept. 27, when the Wolverines only needed one half to pull out a 42-0 victory, thanks to inclement weather.

The Elks, who became the fourth conference team to lose against Waterford, could not find a way to solve the Wolverines powerful run game and active defense in the contest called at halftime because of lightning.

Elks coach Tom Lee said WIAA regulations stipulate the game must be suspended until there is no threat of lightning. Lee said there is no intent to play the second half of the game between the Elks and Wolverines.

Lee said the Wolverines are a good football team that limited what the Elks could do.

“We didn’t have too many plays,” Lee said. “There’s no doubt about that. Waterford is a very good football team. I thought we executed to the best of our ability. We didn’t back down.”

Wolverines coach Adam Bakken and some assistants took exception with the team’s effort in pre-game warm-ups, and took steps to address the issue.

“Warm-ups weren’t great,” Bakken said. “We seemed a little flat. Stuff like that is unacceptable for any game – regardless of who you’re playing.”

Lee said Waterford is the most talented team the Elks have seen in a long time.

The Wolverines scored 14 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second. Waterford opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game with a 58-yard punt return from standout running back Tanner Keller.

Keller rushed for a 66-yard touchdown with 3:07 left in the first quarter.

Dominic Miller scored on a three-yard run with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

Waterford quarterback Logan Martinson later scored on a four-yard run, Keller scored on a two-yard run and Martinson threw a three-yard touchdown to Erik Rose to push the Wolverines’ lead to the final margin of 42-0.

Waterford rushed for 321 yards on 22 carries with Keller producing 145 yards on the ground on just nine carries. Miller rushed for 74 yards on eight carries.

Elkhorn finished with 65 yards of total offense on 24 plays.

“The score didn’t reflect it, but we became a better team by playing these guys,” Lee said. “We made some mistakes.”

Looking ahead

Waterford (6-0, 4-0 SLC) clinched a WIAA Division 2 playoff berth with the victory.

The Wolverines have advanced to the playoffs each season since coach Adam Bakken took over in 2011.

Waterford will next play visiting Delavan-Darien (2-4, 1-3) on Friday. The Comets lost 28-10 to Burlington.

For the Elks, they travel to Westosha Central (1-5, 1-3 SLC), which dropped a 48-27 decision against Lake Geneva Badger.