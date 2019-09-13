By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls volleyball team bounced back from a conference opening loss to Elkhorn with a sweep of host Westosha Central Tuesday.

The Wolverines, who lost 3-1 to the Elks Sept. 3, defeated the Falcons, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20, to even their Southern Lakes Conference record at 1-1.

Waterford head coach Ashley Ingish was not only impressed with the varsity squad, but the entire program, which saw sweeps in the junior varsity ranks.

“Ultimately, the win goes to our whole program,” she said. “Both our varsity bench and our JV teams’ support helped nullify Westosha’s home court advantage.”

Waterford, which saw a back-and-forth first set, started hitting its serving zones with Delany Thomas running the last seven points of the opening frame.

Thomas, who contributed 14 digs, added three service aces and a kill.

“We started off hot in set 2 and carried that momentum throughout the set,” she said. “Set 3 was back and forth as well, but a late service run by Chloe Werner helped secure the victory.”

Werner finished with five kills, a block and service ace.

Josie Johnson, meanwhile, set the tone on offense with 16 assists while adding five aces and six digs.

Up front, the Wolverines garnered contributions from Delaney Romanowich (four kills, block, nine digs), Isabel Floryance (three kills, two blocks), Kaitlyn Kolb (kill, three blocks, three digs) and Olivia Busch (two kills, block).

Defensively, Lisa Busch and Peyton Strasser offered additional support with Busch producing six digs and Strasser pitching in five digs.

“I was proud of how we made adjustments as the night went on,” said Ingish. “In the beginning of the match, their setter caught us off guard on a few attacks, but key digs and blocks on her later in the game by Olivia Busch and Isabel Floryance were big confidence boosters for us.”

Elks tip Waterford

Meanwhile, in the conference opener Sept. 3, the Wolverines lost, 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-25.

“We just struggled all around,” Ashley Ingish said after the game. “When we took care of business on serve and receive, things came together. We just need to be more consistent.”

Werner led the Wolverines with 10 kills. Olivia Busch finished with six kills while Romanowich and Floryance each tallied five kills.

Johnson finished with 29 assists and six digs.

Thomas recorded 17 digs and Strasser tallied 13.