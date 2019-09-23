By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls tennis team won back-to-back Southern Lakes Conference dual meets within a five-day span, with the most recent happening at Wilmot on Tuesday.

The Wolverines, who shutout host Delavan-Darien 7-0 on Sept. 12, edged the Panthers Tuesday 4-3.

In singles play, where the Wolverines won two matches, Taylor Novak defeated Barbara Bonogofsky in three sets (2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3) at the No. 2 spot while No. 4 Audrey Morgan cruised to a straight set victory against Karra Regnier (6-1, 6-2).

Waterford, meanwhile, won two of three doubles matches against Wilmot.

At No. 2 doubles, Annie Benavides and Delaney Peterson, like Morgan, coasted with an easy, 6-0, 6-1 victory against Panther duo Brenna Moe and Kelsey Smyk.

Hannah Yoder and Ella Schamber, at No. 3 doubles, edged Delaney Snow and Madeline Haug in straight sets.

Wolverines shut down Comets

Meanwhile, five days earlier, at Delavan-Darien, the Wolverines swept the Comets 7-0.

Whitney Beaston, at No. 1 singles, defeated Annyce Peralta in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) while No. 2 singles player Novak won against Jocelyn Duran (6-1, 6-1).

At No. 3 singles, Waterford’s Isabel Wallen outlasted Anna Sorg, defeating her in three sets, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Claire Bleimehl won 6-3, 6-2 against Rylee Crull at No. 4 singles.

In doubles play, Chloe McClure and Elena Leshok won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 over Erica Dejong and Lithzy Aleman.

Benavides and Peterson beat Maria Shackett and Dia Patel 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles while Yoder and Schamber defeated Jessica Olson and Gabriella Montelongo in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.