Wolverines continue to roll in conference play

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School football team turned in a dominant performance on both sides of the ball as the Wolverines routed visiting Westosha Central 56-7 in a Sept. 20 Southern Lakes Conference contest.

The Wolverines, who celebrated Homecoming on Sept. 20, will travel to Elkhorn tonight with an opportunity to claim a spot in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a win.

Waterford is ranked 10th in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Football Coaches Association state poll.

“I like how complete of a game we played,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “We played very well on both sides of the ball.”

The Wolverines (5-0, 3-0 SLC) held the Falcons to less than 150 yards of offense. Central rushed for 91 yards and passed for just 53.

Central coach Tyson Mengel said the Falcons started strong and played well up front.

“The first three or four drives of the game we saw great push from our offensive line,” Mengel said. “We celebrated that. At one point they had to make adjustments defensively to stop our running game.

“Having a young offensive line – to see those positives on film – it’s great to see.”

In spite of the Falcons’ strong start the Wolverines led 14-0 after the first quarter, and poured it on with a 28-0 second quarter to lead 42-0 at halftime.

Waterford benefitted from several big plays in its running game. Bakken said Dominic Miller and Tanner Keller turned in their typical strong nights.

Keller rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns, including one of 55 yards. In the second quarter Keller rushed for a score of 62 and returned a punt for a 66-yard touchdown. Miller rushed for a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Keller rushed for 143 yards on seven carries. Miller rushed 85 yards on six carries.

Bakken also praised the play of quarterback Logan Martinson. Martinson completed seven of 10 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown – to Trevor Hancock in the second quarter.

The Falcons (1-4, 1-2 SLC) face their second power running team in as many games Friday against SLC foe Badger (3-2, 1-2 SLC). Badger lost 40-37 to Burlington Sept. 20 in a SLC game at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Mengel said the Falcons’ defense will need be mindful of assignments on every play, and also said gap discipline along the defensive front will be key.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are gearing to play the Elks (2-3, 1-2 SLC). The Elks lost 35-6 to Wilmot Sept. 20 in a SLC game at Wilmot Union High School.

See the Sept. 27 edition of the Waterford Post for the full story.