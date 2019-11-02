Boys fall at top-seeded Catholic Memorial, enjoyed successful season

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Last year, the Burlington boys volleyball squad was flying high into sectionals before its wings were clipped by Catholic Memorial.

The top seed, Memorial simply had too much firepower for the Demons.

Well, history repeated itself Tuesday night, at the same place, Catholic Memorial High School, in a WIAA boys volleyball sectional semifinal.

Burlington improved in every game, but it still fell to Memorial, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23, ending its season.

The Demons finished the season 27-10-2.

The fourth-seeded Demons were the underdogs against mighty Catholic Memorial, the No. 1 seed, ranked No. 5 in the state, with a 15-5-1 record.

From the jump, Memorial displayed its firepower with a massive attack at the net, which featured multiple booming hitters.

“CMH was a great hitting team and we struggled to be consistent on the block and to dig their attacks,” Burlington head coach Mike Jones said. “Overall, I thought the Demons played really well and fought until the end in every set. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough.”

Several Demons shined in the final match of the season.

Senior setter David Paul, who recently broke the school’s all-time assist record, which was held by former first team all-state setter Zach Gesteland, finished his brilliant career with 23 assists Tuesday night.

Tyler Duesing, who was the Demons’ top hitter all season, had 10 digs and an ace.

Duesing and others were limited offensively thanks to Memorial’s size at the net.

Michael McGinley led the Demons with seven kills.

Ben Rummler paced the Demons with six blocks.

Despite the loss, Jones is proud of a strong three-year run.

“The boys should be very proud of their accomplishments,” Jones said. “We are three-time conference champs, we are three-time regional champs, and we had some of our best finishes in tournaments this year.”

“It was a fun year to coach and this senior class will be missed.”

Burlington def. Waukesha South, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22

On Friday night at Burlington High School, the Demons cruised in a WIAA regional final.

“The Demons came out hot and played very well,” Jones said. “We were passing the ball well, hitting well, serving tough and blocking. These guys came together and played better than I’ve seen them play all year tonight. Everything was working.”

Duesing led the Demons in kills with nine and aces with three.

Paul was on fire passing the ball with 29 assists.

Defensively, Sam Lois paced the squad with 11 digs.

Lois and McGinley both tallied three blocks.