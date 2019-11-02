Waterford junior placed second in sectionals

Waterford Union High School distance runner Kelsey Radobicky qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet after she finished second at the Oct. 26 Arrowhead Sectional.

Radobicky, who qualified for her third consecutive state appearance, completed her race in 19 minutes, 17.6 seconds.

Waukesha West’s Myra Stray won the sectional at 19:16.4. just a little more than a second ahead of Radobicky.

Coach Nate Schreiber said this is the third straight season Radobicky has qualified for the state meet.

Radobicky will hit the trails Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Radobicky, a junior, finished 51st (19:49) last season.

As a freshman in 2017 Radobicky qualified for the state meet, but suffered a cold in the week before to the race that she couldn’t shake. Radobicky started the race, but did not finish.

“For really the first time this season, she ran with a pack that challenged her for all 5,000 meters,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “Her time is the 17th fastest time run at a Division 1 sectional this past weekend.”

“She clearly has established herself as one of the best runners in this part of the state.”

Connor Zach finished strong and missed going to state as an individual qualifier by four places. Zach finished 14th (17:01).

“Connor Zach ran well,” Schreiber said. “He was the ninth individual finisher overall. Although he got out slow, his second half of the race was outstanding.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 1 edition of the Waterford Post