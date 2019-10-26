By Tim Wester

Correspondent

The subtle rumble from a freight train bisecting downtown Burlington Friday evening served as the perfect backdrop for the Demons’ dominating football performance.

The Demons rolled through the Badger defense like a surging freight train during a 26-point second-half outburst en route to a dominating 33-7 victory in a WIAA Division 2 Level 1 contest.

Burlington running back Zach Wallace rolled up 223 yards and three touchdown runs of 71, 62, and 79 in the second half to propel the Demons into a second-round matchup with rival Waterford Friday.

The Wolverines advanced after thumping South Milwaukee 38-0.

Getting a shot at redemption against the Wolverines came to fruition after Burlington put together one its most dominating performances of the season.

“Our team put it all together tonight,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “I don’t think there was any one thing different than the first game with them where we gave up 37 points. We just played physical and made tackles, which is something we haven’t always done great this year.”

Badger, meanwhile, was simply left standing in the middle of the field a defeated team.

“We were mentally and emotionally drained from last week’s game,” said Hensler, whose team upset Waterford in an emotional 17-7 victory in its previous game. “We had nothing in the tank and in our pregame warmups something was kind of eerie and we knew it was going to be a struggle to get up again emotionally.”

Badger’s struggles started on its second play of the game when a botched handoff at its 26 gave Burlington the ball. Six plays later, Wallace took the toss right for a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Demons ahead 6-0.

Wallace finished with 12 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

For the full story, see the Oct. 31 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.