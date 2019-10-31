Editor’s note: Catholic Central’s WIAA Division 7 Level 2 football playoff game Friday at Hilbert has been relocated to Brillion Middle School, 315 S Main St, Brillion, because of snow.

Pedone’s field goal in overtime lifts Toppers to first playoff win in 4 years

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

A defensive stalemate ended with fireworks for the Catholic Central football team in a Division 7 Level 1 playoff game last Friday night.

Freshman kicker Christian Pedone booted a 21-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Toppers to a 10-7 victory over host and fourth-seeded Randolph.

The Toppers (6-4) now travel to top-seeded Hilbert (10-0) Friday night.

“Christian has been really good all year,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said Tuesday. “He was pretty calm, cool and collected, and he had no doubts in his mind.”

“With these young guys, we see how happy they get, and it’s hard not to get excited with them. It’s been a real fun year. We are grateful for the kick.”

After the teams went scoreless through three quarters, quarterback Brandon Pum scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Catholic Central a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

But the Rockets answered on the ensuing possession to tie the game.

In overtime, Catholic Central won the toss, but chose to play defense first.

The Toppers held the Rockets in check, forcing a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Neal McCourt burst through the tackle for a clean shot and blocked the kick, preserving the 7-7 tie.

“In pregame warmups, their kicker was making it from 45 yards out,” Aldrich said.

On the Toppers’ overtime drive, David Doerflinger gained 15 yards on a reverse, and a face mask set the Toppers at the 10.

That’s when two freshmen showed they’re wise beyond their years.

Freshman long snapper Mitchell Dietzel put a perfect snap on Pum, who held the ball for Pedone, and the 21-yard field goal had plenty of distance.

The Toppers overcame three lost fumbles and lost the time of possession battle, 3-to-1, but they were able to step up when it mattered most.

“It was a great game,” Aldrich said. “There were a couple turnovers, but it was a clean football game. There was some solid defense.”

Catholic Central held the Rockets to only 149 yards.

“Chas Miles was extremely aggressive and has been sound all year long,” Aldrich said. “Reid Muellenbach and Murphy O’Brien also played solid defense.”

“At nose tackle, Henry Amborn is small and quick and a matchup problem for a lot of players. We played good team defense.”

Offensively, the Toppers racked up 241 yards, led by Muellenbach’s 124 rushing yards on 31 carries.

Pum finished 4-for-5 for 48 yards.

Miles led the defense with seven tackles, and Muellenbach added two tackles for loss.

As for Friday night, Aldrich said the Toppers won’t be intimidated by undefeated Hilbert.

“It will be a big challenge, but we’re not intimidated,” Aldrich said. “I don’t pay attention to rankings. We have our hands full, and they’re a big team.”

“They’re good, but we play good teams all year. Our confidence is rising.”