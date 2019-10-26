Waterford didn’t need much time to bounce back from a challenging Southern Lakes Conference loss to Lake Geneva Badger.

The top-seeded Wolverines, who dropped a 17-7 decision at Lake Geneva Oct. 18, made an immediate statement in their WIAA Division 2 meeting with No. 8 South Milwaukee on Friday.

Less than 30 seconds into regulation, senior Dominic Miller made a 53-yard dash for the end zone, putting the Wolverines ahead 7-0.

From there, Waterford continued its dominant performance, scoring four more touchdowns and kicking a field goal en route to a 38-0 pounding of the visiting Rockets.

Waterford, which hosts No. 4 Burlington in Level 2 on Nov. 1, amassed 395 total offensive yards while the Rockets could only muster 123 yards.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, followed up Miller’s 53-yard score with a Michael Durand 22-yard field with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

Trevor Hancock, who had two catches for 110 yards, made the most of both receptions with his first on 34-yard catch from quarterback Logan Martinson to take a 17-0 advantage into the second quarter.

Martinson went 5-for-7 in pass attempts for 134 yards along with three touchdowns.

Miller’s backfield mate, Tanner Keller, posted the contest’s lone second quarter touchdown on a 42-yard run to pull Waterford ahead 24-0 entering halftime.

In the third quarter, Martinson added two touchdowns, with the first to Hancock on a 76-yard reception, and the other to Keller for a 10-yard score.

Keller finished with 10 carries for 133 yards while Miller ran for 87 yards on eight carries.

