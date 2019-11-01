By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

An Oct. 26 victory was pretty much a given for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team, no matter how much head coach Teri Little says it wasn’t easy.

The top-seeded and host Demons swept No. 9 Lake Geneva Badger, 25-12, 25-9, 25-18, to capture a whopping 18th consecutive WIAA Division 1 regional championship.

The Demons are 36-4 on the season.

Little said aggressive serving set the tone against Badg-er, but the lopsided victory was far from easy.

“No win can ever just be judged by scores,” Little said. “We look at each competition as not only a win or loss, but chance to improve. Always finding areas to improve on makes every competition a challenge.”

“Our own control of the ball was a key factor. Being in system allows our offense to run smoothly, so our first contact was critical to our success.”

Burlington will be vying for its sixth straight state tournament appearance and third straight state title.

Does it ever get old?

“Winning doesn’t get old – it is a result and testament to the hard work that these athletes put in,” Little said.

Against Badger, Morgan Klein led the Demons with 10 kills, Emily Alan added nine and Mackenzie Leach tallied seven.

Sam Naber led the team with an impressive eight aces and 16 digs.

Kaley Blake recorded 17 assists to lead the way while Victoria Van Dan added another 14.

Leach added 10 digs.