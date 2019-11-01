Aggressive serving, balanced attack key to victory

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Union Grove’s mission entering its WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional title match against visiting Oak Creek was to serve aggressively.

Considering the Broncos accounted for 10 total service aces, Union Grove accomplished its mission Oct. 26, when the team swept the Knights in three sets to capture a regional championship for the first time since 2015.

Top-seeded Union Grove won, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13, which improved its overall record to 39-5.

“I think our game plan was definitely aggressive serving to get them out of their rotation,” said Union Grove coach Annie Sireno. “The number one thing was our serving.”

Senior setter Karlee Lois, who pitched in 26 assists, notched five of Union Grove’s aces and played a key role at the end of the third set.

After senior Bailey Berger contributed a kill, which put Union Grove ahead 19-13, Lois headed to the service line and helped the Broncos rattle off six consecutive points to secure the win.

“I knew from the service line that I was going to get every point and just went from there and finished the game,” Lois said, adding the win took a collaborative effort from the entire team.

Lois also contributed defensively with 12 digs.

“Karlee Lois did a good job mixing up the offense,” Sireno said.

Oak Creek coach Kristan Hren said her ninth-seeded squad struggled against the Broncos aggressive offense.

“They run a solid offense. They have a great setter in Karlee Lois and are so well-balanced,” said Hren, whose team concluded its season at 19-23.

The Broncos well-balanced offense, meanwhile, included a big contribution from senior hitter Olivia Dir.

Dir recorded in a match-high 13 kills while accounting for nine digs on defense.

Sireno said Dir “was definitely able to hit the holes” after some adjustments early in the match.

Meanwhile, junior middle hitter Lainy Pettit played an efficient match, tabulating a .545 hitting percentage and finishing with seven kills.

“(Lainy) is doing a really good offensively and I think she really stepped it up tonight,” Sireno said.

Berger contributed six kills and eight digs.

Meanwhile, senior libero Kelsey Henderson, the school’s new all-time digs leader, added 14 more in the match to go along with two aces.