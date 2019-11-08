Catholic Central faces unbeaten Clear Lake Saturday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Junior Sammie Seib and the Catholic Central Hilltoppers will head to Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 state girls volleyball title match following a four-set win against Hillsboro Friday.

The Hilltoppers, who defeated the Tigers, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, received a record-breaking performance from Seib.

Seib, a 5-foot-8 all-state honoree last year, accounted for 34 kills to supplant a previous Division 4 high of 33 set by Mariah Whalen of Newman Catholic in 2014.

Meanwhile, as for Catholic Central, the team will defend its state title against undefeated Clear Lake (37-0) in a 9 a.m. Saturday match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Clear Lake swept Newman Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18, to advance to Saturday’s meeting with Catholic Central.

Catholic Central (29-10) also garnered 13 kills from senior Katie Goethal, who added 2 block assists.

Junior setter Ella Shaw, meanwhile, registered 54 assists and libero Grace Antlfinger, also a junior, contributed on defense with 28 digs.

Lainy Dirksmeyer pitched in six kills, 14 digs as well as a match-high four service aces for Catholic Central.

Hillsboro (25-8) received contributions from Grace Holthe (12 kills), Sierra Johnson (20 assists) and Molly Crandall (15 kills).

