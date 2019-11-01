By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Toppers are in full-on beast mode about defending their WIAA Division 4 state championship.

Catholic Central volleyball’s encore performance from last year’s magical championship has been smooth sailing this postseason.

On Oct. 26 at home in a regional final, Lainey Dirksmeyer and the top-seeded Toppers breezed past visiting No. 4 Randolph, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20, to capture their third consecutive regional championship.

The victory came two days after Catholic Central dismantled No. 9 Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12, in a playoff opener Oct. 24.

As for Dirksmeyer, she was dynamite in the regional title match, leading the team with 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces.

Catholic Central head coach Wayne Schultz said the Toppers were in control the entire match, and he lauded the efforts of Dirksmeyer.

“Lainey was a beast,” Schultz said. “She is quietly having an outstanding season. She always works hard and is not afraid to make plays. It all came together for her against Randolph. She was outstanding offensively and defensively.”

Ella Shaw dished out 36 assists.

Katie Goethal added 12 kills and Sammie Seib slammed 11.

Grace Antlfinger added 14 digs.

Julia Klein led the Toppers with two blocks.

“We have played solid volleyball,” Schultz said. “Making the plays we are supposed to, staying focused and buying into us as a team. All 15 players are here for the good of CC volleyball.”

The Toppers hosted No. 3 Black Hawk Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.