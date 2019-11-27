By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Excellence occasionally brings about dissatisfaction, and that might be an apt description of the current state of the Waterford Union High School girls basketball team.

The Wolverines went 19-5 last season and won the Southern Lakes Conference with a 13-1 record.

Waterford then captured a WIAA Division 2 regional title and advanced to the sectional round before losing 62-54 to Milton.

The Wolverines entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in their bracket.

Last season is the second in a row in which Waterford advanced to the sectional round, and coach Dena Brechl said the roster is ready for more.

Brechtl said the Wolverines will rely on a strong core of returnees this season.

Leading the charge is senior Katie Rohner, who earned SLC Player of the Year honors last season as a junior. According to WisSports.net Rohner averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Rohner is joined by fellow seniors Annie Benavides, who earned second team All-Conference honors, Mackenzie Stewie and Maddie Bartol. Bartol and teammate Torie Loppnow, a junior, are both returning from injury. All are expected to be key players this season for the Wolverines.

Brechtl said sophomore Raelynn Barwick should also contribute and will help the Wolverines’ depth at the guard position.

“The strengths of the team include deep guard play, athleticism and seniors that provide a great deal of leadership,” Brechtl said. “Weaknesses that the Wolverines will be building upon are a lack of height and, therefore, rebounding and a consistent scoring attack.”

Early on this season Waterford will need to adjust to playing without the now-graduated Kat Fitzgerald, who is now at UW-La Crosse, and senior guard Emma Karpinski. Each played key roles last season.

“The coaching staff is looking forward to watching the young members of the team grow and become contributing members throughout the season,” Brechtl said. “In addition, the three returning starters and multiple year varsity letter winners are prepared to begin the season on a high note.”

Union Grove and Wilmot typically field strong programs, along with the Wolverines, and various reports expect the race to the SLC title this season will be wide open.