By Chris Bennett
Correspondent
Hayden Halter and Lucas Johnson each won their weight class and led the Waterford Union High School wrestling team to a third-place finish Dec. 21 in the two-day-long Ed Stech Invitational at West Allis Central High School.
Waterford, meanwhile, defeated Delavan-Darien 53-16 Dec. 19 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Delavan-Darien High School.
Johnson (11-1) beat Hortonville’s Wyatt Skebba (9-1) by pin in 1:58 in the title match at 106 pounds, Johnson finished the day with four wins.
Hayden Halter (12-0) won three matches and beat Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski 10-3 in the title match at 126.
“The two champions – they came ready to compete,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “They’ve got their vision set.”
At 113, Hudson Halter (11-1) lost 10-7 to Preston Spray of Wisconsin Rapids in the title match. Hudson Halter won three of four matches at the Stech and finished second in his weight class.
Evan Danowski (10-3) lost 16-5 against Da`jun Johnson of Whitefish Bay/Dominican/University School in the title match at 170 and finished second.
Zach Kaminski (10-3) finished fourth at 182. Lucas Winski (12-3) finished fifth at 145 and Joshua Cherba (5-2) came in fifth at 138.
The Wolverines scored 170 points as a team in finishing third. Mukwonago came in second (213) and Coleman won the invite (216).
Against Delavan-Darien, Johnson (106), Hudson Halter (113), Hayden Halter (126), Winski (145), Will French (152), Jacob Cherba (160), Danowski (170), Kaminski (195) and Gavin Morawetz each won.
