Waterford notches 2nd at multi-team meet

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Three wrestlers finished 5-0 and helped Waterford to a second-place finish Dec. 7 in the Howard-Manley East Troy duals at East Troy High School.

The Wolverines opened Southern Lakes Conference dual meet competition Dec. 5 with a 51-21 victory over the Panthers at Wilmot Union High School.

At the Dec. 7 East Troy duals, meanwhile, Hayden Halter at 126 pounds, Hudson Halter (113) and Zach Kaminiski (182) each finished the day at 5-0.

Hayden Halter won four of five matches by pin; the remaining match was uncontested due to a forfeit.

Kaminski pinned three opponents and won his two other matches by technical fall, which means he reached at least a 15-point advantage over his opponent.

In dual meet competition the Wolverines opened with a 53-18 victory over Oconomowoc and followed with a 60-15 win over Green Bay United.

Waterford beat a junior varsity All-Star team 60-12 in its third match. Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick said the junior varsity squad competed because another team pulled-out of the tournament.

In the dual meets to determine places one through three the Wolverines beat Milton 33-32 to guarantee at least a second-place finish. In the championship dual meet Waterford lost 48-31 to Mukwonago.

Fitzpatrick said he liked how the Wolverines wrestled at East Troy.

“I liked how they got after it,” Fitzpatrick said. “They’re being aggressive. They’re getting out there and trying to score as many points as they can.”

Lucas Johnson (106), Lucas Winski (145), Will French (152) each won four matches and Hunter Rudzinski (138), Nicholas Goldammer (160), Evan Danowski (170) and Nathan McDonnell (195) each won three matches.

Against Wilmot, Hayden Halter (126), Luke Funk (132), Rudzinski (138), Winski (145), French (152), Jacob Cherba (170), Danowski (182), Kaminski (195), Johnson (113) and Hudson Halter (120) each won matches.

Waterford wrestled a SLC dual meet Thursday at home against Union Grove and celebrated Parents Night. The Wolverines wrestle a SLC dual meet Dec. 19 against the Comets at Delavan-Darien High School.