Richter closes 22-year career with complete game victory

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Karl Richter pumped his fist in victory after the final game of his 22-year career Sunday afternoon at Beaumont Field in Burlington, and something special waited for him.

Richter, 40, was mobbed by teammates after recording the final out of an 82-pitch, complete game 7-3 victory over visiting West Allis, and proceeded to high-five each teammate.

By the end of the line, Richter’s 8-year-old son, Bryson, seized his opportunity to honor dad.

He snuck up behind the Antioch, Illinois, native, who just recorded his Barons-record 109th win, and gave dad a traditional celebratory “Gatorade shower,” this time with a small, red cooler packed with ice cubes and water.

Richter, who is a counselor at Burlington High School, needed a little more than two hours to shut down his opponent, as he likes to work quickly to keep batters out of rhythm.

With his wife and two kids at the game, parents and an abundance of friends and former Barons teammates, Richter was on top of the world after his final game.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Richter said. “I’m ready to move on and not play, still be a part of the Barons but spend more time with my family. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss competing, and being with the guys in the dugout.”

“I was jacked (today), man. There was a lot going through my mind. I ate my oatmeal and orange juice for breakfast, listened to Collective Soul on the way here and had my Redbull…just kind of the same routine I’ve done for 20 years.”

A ‘special day’

Richter said it was a “special day,” as his parents and former teammates – several of whom have invited him their weddings – showed up to support the winningest pitcher in Barons history.

The Salem native was born and raised in Antioch where he starred for the Sequoits high school team before shining in Division 3 college baseball at Benedictine University in Illinois.

The baseball career may not be over. Richter and longtime Barons player and general manager Ryan Hoffman play in a 35-plus league at The Rock in Franklin.

On Sunday, Richter enjoyed the cushion of a five-run second inning from the Barons, and he was able to cruise the entire game.

His quick pace, change of speeds with an effective curve ball and changeup and mound savvy were dominant and fitting for a pitcher who has won with his mind instead of overpowering raw talent.

