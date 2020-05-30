Remembering Josh Bird

How many people can say they lived life to the fullest?

Whether it was riding his beloved motorcycle, jet skis, off-road vehicles or hunting, Josh Bird possessed a deep love for an adrenaline rush.

He was down to have fun and get the most out of life.

He also enjoyed being outdoors, participating in water sports and gymnastics tricks and flips.

Oh, and the kid could wrestle, too.

A state champion in 2013 and 2015, the only reasons Bird ever didn’t go to or win state were because of injury or disqualification.

Josh was a true warrior on the mat. He respected the craft.

A true wrestler’s wrestler, he always stayed true to his technique, no matter how superior or inferior the opponent.

His style was aggressive. Josh was coming at you 100 miles an hour with dominant, powerful offense.

If you weren’t ready, you would get downright embarrassed.

A three-time Racine County wrestler of the year, Josh was the best amateur grappler I’ve ever seen or had the privilege of covering in my 17 years as a high school sports reporter.

All of these wonderful accomplishments, and it’s still a tragic, devastating time in the Burlington area.

Josh lost his life May 22 in a motorcycle accident on Highway 83 in the Town of Mukwonago at the far-too-young age of 23.

There never is a good age or time to leave this earth, but not 23, man, not Josh Bird.

A loving brother of Jared and Jaden, Josh was the son of Kevin and Caryn, and the family formed a wrestling institution in the area.

Kevin is a former Westosha Central standout, and he amassed 100 wins before shining on a national stage at UW-Whitewater and UW-Parkside.

Josh finished his brilliant, unmatched career 152-10 and went on to wrestle at Chadron State University.

He inherited not only mat prowess and talent from his father, but also a passion for coaching.

Josh was helping out Catholic Central coach Jim Friend with the school’s Greco-Roman team, along with a lot of time passing on his gift to young prospects at Higher Level gym in Burlington.

Happier than ever

Josh’s former coach, Jade Gribble, suffered a broken heart with the passing of his friend and former wrestler.

“Complete shock and heartbreak,” Gribble said Sunday.

“I’m at a loss for words. I saw him during our conference tournament (February 2020). He was doing great. What I remember was how happy he was. Probably the happiest I’ve seen him. This is devastating.”

Josh was beginning his career as a local carpenter, bought a house and was very much in love with his girlfriend.

One of the last images his mother recently shared on social media was Josh and a co-worker racing down a hill and around the house they were working on. The loser had to buy lunch.

In a desperate attempt to win, Josh wound up tripping on something and biffing pretty hard.

The hilarious clip encapsulates a fun-loving, free-spirited soul that didn’t take life too seriously.

He cared about people, even those with whom he’d only had a few encounters.

The last time I saw him was probably during wrestling season at a Burlington Kwik Trip.

Josh was in line, almost about to check out, and I had crossed his eye line.

Instead of hurrying to buy his items, he recognized me, lit up and just stood still for a good five to seven minutes catching up with me.

Granted, I’d covered him four years in high school, but probably only talked to him a handful of times for interviews.

He treated me like a longtime friend.

That’s what I’ll remember the most about him.

Everyone, and I mean everyone, will never forget what kind of pure, magical talent, grace and style and sheer will he brought to a wrestling mat.

“He came from behind to win both his state championships,” Gribble said. “The first one against a returning champ who would go on to win two more times and the second was probably the best match I’ve ever seen.”

“Down seven in the state finals to come back and win. That stuff just doesn’t happen at any level.”

“Josh touched so many lives in his short time on this Earth.”

A second career as coach

Catholic Central coach Friend was one of those who felt Josh’s impact.

Josh could’ve coached anywhere in the state, but Friend said he was happy to join him, along with only two varsity competitors, at Catholic Central.

By the end of the year, the pair helped send five kids to the conference tournament and Henry Amborn to a third-place finish at Division 3 state.

Friend said Josh didn’t need the bright lights of a big wrestling school. Not only was he a good wrestler, but a great teacher of the sport.

Friend said Central was blessed to have Josh, and Saturday’s celebration of life will be a “sad day.”

Friend said it made his job easier as head coach to have a guy like Josh in the room.

He recalled a funny story from the state tournament.

“Josh was very intense, so I always sat closest to the scorer’s table, then Greg (Amborn), then Josh,” Friend said.

“The Stratford coaches were complaining, saying Henry was using too many forearms and was too aggressive. Out of nowhere, Josh yells to them, ‘We’ll knock his freaking head off if we have to.’ They looked shocked, and we just laughed.”

Josh Bird was a wrestler’s wrestler, a thrill-seeker who loved to live life, enjoying all is has to offer.

He will be dearly missed by not only his family and friends, but also the Burlington community.

His legacy as a fearless competitor, selfless leader and teacher of wrestling and friend to many will live on.

Sometimes, people come into life and make every single thing around them better, no matter if it’s a shy, precocious kid looking to try wrestling for the first time, or a self-proclaimed “old man” looking to resurrect a fledgling athletic program.

Josh Bird was one of those people.

My deepest condolences to the Bird family. May God bless.