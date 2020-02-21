Balanced scoring attack leads to another victory

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Demons won their eighth straight game Tuesday night in Union Grove.

Three players scored in double figures, and five scored eight or more in the balanced effort, as the surging Demons beat the rival Broncos, 65-47.

Burlington is now 12-8 overall and 8-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Demons haven’t lost in a month (Jan. 17).

“We got a nice team win tonight,” head coach Steve Berezowitz said. “It felt like we had to grind for a win, but we played on the road against someone who beat us the first time.”

Joey Berezowitz led the way with 14 points, Dane Kornely added 12 and Dylan Runkel had 11 points.

Dylan Minnich added nine points, and Jo Lukenbill tallied eight points.

Danny Kniep led the Demons with 12 rebounds.

Kornely hit two of Burlington’s five 3-pointers.

Burlington travels to Waterford Friday night.

Team knocks off Elks

Burlington knocked off visiting Elkhorn Feb. 14, the first place team in the Southern Lakes Conference and state basketball qualifier last season, 63-57 thanks to a big second half.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Demons, who are now 11-8 overall and 7-4 in the SLC, good for a tie for third place.

“Our focus has not changed much from mid-January,” Berezowitz said. “Friday night’s win was nice as it helps solidify that our approach has been working. Play solid offense, play great defense, and find a way to get to the free throw line. Once our guys have figured that out, we have started to play better.”

Kornely went off for 22 points and made 9-for-9 from the foul line.

Joey Berezowitz added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Runkel, who was in foul trouble, added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Berezowitz said the foul trouble put the team in a tough spot, but Kornely’s big game was huge.

Burlington knocked down an impressive 22-for-29 from the foul line.

“The second half, we were much more efficient,” Berezowitz said. “Dane Kornely really had a nice game. His ability to get to the basket and convert from the free-throw line was very important against a good Elkhorn team.”

“But quite honestly, we are getting so much from our whole team. We have a number of guys who are really buying into their roles right now, which gives us more options each game.”

Steve Berezowitz added he was proud how the team battled through Runkel’s foul trouble.

Joey Berezowitz, who hit 8-of-9 from the charity stripe, said the team is playing with a lot of confidence right now.

“We played pretty good defense, and we limited some of their players who have been scoring a lot lately. And we were able to get to the free throw line a lot.”

“The key for us was to trust each other and play with confidence. We knew they are a good team, so we had to bring our best.”

For Joey, the success is starting in practice for the red-hot Demons.

“We have a lot of confidence right now,” he said. “We are all having so much fun with our practices and that’s leading to our play in games.”

Burlington travels to Waterford Friday.