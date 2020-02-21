Sharpshooter tallies career-high, notches school record

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Days after Cameron Glembin recorded a career-high 33 points, he notched another 30-point game, this time against visiting Lake Geneva Badger on Feb. 18.

Glembin, who made six 3-pointers, helped the Wolverines win 78-65.

Waterford carried a 34-27 entering halftime and outscored the Badgers 44-38 in the second half.

Hunter Karpinski, meanwhile, tallied 14 points in the first half and finished with 22.

The Waterford duo accounted for eight of the team’s 11 total 3-pointers.

Jack Brekke drained two while Trevor Hancock added the other perimeter shot for Waterford (12-8, 6-6 SLC).

Badger (2-17, 1-11) received a game best 31 points from Grant DuMez.

Waterford will look to continue its winning trend with a Friday conference meeting against visiting Burlington (12-8, 8-4).

Glembin shines

Glembin, meanwhile, recorded his career high in a Feb. 15 77-59 non-conference victory against visiting Richmond-Burton (Ill.)

The victory, however, came after trailing early in the contest.

Coach Paul Charapata said the Wolverines fell behind 17-8 against Richmond-Burton.

“We stepped up defensively,” Charapata said. “We were not giving them many easy looks, and pressured the ball enough to not allow easy entry passes to get their offense rolling.”

Waterford led 33-29 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Richmond-Burton 44-30 in the second half.

“Richmond-Burton pressed us the entire game and, for the most part, we handled that fairly well,” Charapata said. “In the second half, we able to get out in transition and get a few easy baskets. We shared the ball and the ball found the open man.”

Charapata said Glembin converted nine 3-point field goals. Charapata said he believes Glembin’s nine 3’s are a school record.

“Cam’s offensive performance was incredible,” Charapata said. “He hit open shots, shots with hands in his face – it was great to watch. He works hard in practice on his shooting, and that hard work paid-off.”

Karpinski finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Hancock tallied nine rebounds and seven assists.

