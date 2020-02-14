Girls fall to Delavan-Darien

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Burlington Demons boys basketball team continued its torrid pace last week.

Behind three players in double figures, the red-hot Demons won their sixth consecutive game, 67-46, Feb. 6 at Delavan-Darien.

With only four games left in the regular season, the Demons are playing their best basketball at the most critical time of the season.

Burlington improved to 10-8 overall and 6-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

They are tied in third place with Union Grove and behind first-place Elkhorn (9-1 SLC) and Westosha Central (8-2).

The Demons shot 54 percent from the field and canned eight 3-pointers in an efficient offensive performance.

“We did have some really balanced scoring,” Burlington head coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We felt like we left some things on the floor but that is a good sign with a 20-point victory. If we continue to defend we will continue to get better.”

“Delavan has played hard every game. They also have one of the biggest front-courts in our league. They are big and they play big. We talked about the importance of being aggressive early and that served us well.”

Senior center Dylan Runkel led the Demons with 15 points (6-for-7 shooting) and 11 rebounds.

Joey Berezowitz went 4-for-9 from the perimeter and finished with 15 points.

Dane Kornely, meanwhile, pitched in another 13 points for the Demons.

Kornely, Danny Kniep, Peyton O’Laughlin and Ryan Koeppen each added a triple.

Steve Berezowitz said Friday’s upcoming home game against conference-leading Elkhorn will be a good litmus test for his squad.

“We have a very good Elkhorn team coming to our place on Friday,” Steve Berezowitz said. “They are playing really well, so this will be a nice test for us. As we have done lately, we are just looking at this game as a chance to see how far we have come and where we need to continue to improve.”

Delavan-Darien 45, Burlington 22

On Feb. 7 in Burlington, the Lady Demons struggled to score against the visiting Comets on Parents’ Night.

Cora Anderson and Anika Preusker were held to seven points apiece to lead the Demons.

Anderson was in foul trouble most of the game.

Delavan broke the game open with a 30-9 second half.

Burlington head coach Kyle Foulke said it was a tough night for his squad.

“We couldn’t get going offensively,” Foulke said. “Our defense kept us in it in the first half. Cora sat almost all game because of fouls.”

“We just struggled to score.”

Burlington dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-10 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Rylee Crull led the Comets with 16 points, and McKenna Williams added 14.

Claire Walby added six points for the Demons.

Burlington only made eight field goals and shot 6-for-13 from the foul line.