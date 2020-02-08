Jacobson takes gold, Kahle silver, Amborn bronze overseas

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

How many of you even knew Catholic Central had a wrestling team?

Not only do they have a team, but they are also winning prestigious medals overseas with a style of wrestling not used by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association – Greco-Roman.

Recently, Toppers junior Payton Jacobson, along with sophomores Henry Amborn and Cael Kahle took their talents to Sundsvall, Sweden for the Sundsvall Open, where the guys enjoyed a week of training culminating with the tournament.

Jacobson and Kahle, who both qualified for the WIAA individual state tournament last year, are seeing plenty of success in their first year with exclusive Greco-Roman wrestling.

Jacobson brought home gold in Sweden.

The boys returned home Jan. 27.

While the others didn’t place in Sweden, Jacobson took first, Kahle second and Henry Amborn third at their previous competition in Denmark.

Overall, it’s so far, so good for the Topper Wrestling Club.

“Overall, I was very pleased with the tour,” said Greg Amborn, who is on the Topper Wrestling Club board. “The competition, training and hospitality by the host countries was fantastic. At this point in our training, our goal right now is to get the boys international matches and expose them to new techniques. This trip accomplished that goal, and we had a solid showing at the tournaments. We also made some good contacts with international coaches that will benefit our club going forward.”

Jacobson only had one of his four bouts reach the sixth minute.

Other than that one decision, his gold-medal performance included one pin and two superiors. Jacobson’s record in the two Scandinavia tournaments was 6-0 with four tech falls.

Want to raise funds?

The Topper Wrestling Club will hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Burlington Conservation Club, 6065 Brever Road.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $60 registration fee per person

Includes: 3 rounds shooting, chili lunch and 2 beverage tickets, raffle items, 50/50 raffle and more

– For more information, please contact Topper Wrestling Club at twc@catholiccentralhs.org or call (262) 909-1223.

To read the entire story, see the Feb. 6 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.