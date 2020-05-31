By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Izzy Phillips caught many of Christina Paleka’s pitching appearances for the Catholic Central High School softball team.

While Phillips served as catcher, she also contributed at the plate, where she finished second overall among Metro Classic Conference hitters with 35 RBI en route to first team All-Conference honors.

Phillips, who also batted .492 for the Hilltoppers, will join Paleka as a Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star for Division 4/5.

Phillips said the accomplishment is her biggest individual highlight, however, she also felt proud to be a part of the conference winning Hilltoppers team as a sophomore.

“Our biggest team highlight would have been winning conference in 2018,” she said.

Phillips, meanwhile, attributed the conference win to strong chemistry and a core of dedicated coaches.

“We all want the best for each other on and off the field,” she said.

Phillips plans to attend Augustana College and major in Education with hopes of garnering a bachelor’s degree in science.

Phillips, however, will always remember her times playing softball at the Congress Street ball diamond.

“I’m going to miss my teammates and coaches, they were all so supportive and I’m very grateful for that,” she said. “I’ll also miss being able to play on Congress Field.”