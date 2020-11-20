Swimmers cap season with strong effort in Division 1 meet

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team set a team record in a relay and finished 14th Nov. 14 in the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet at Waukesha South High School.

Burlington Co-op is comprised of swimmers from Burlington, Catholic Central, East Troy, Union Grove and Waterford high schools.

The Demons set a school record in the 200-yard medley relay. Morgan Dietzel, Megan Schultz, Claire Keeker and Hania Dahms finished eighth in the field with a time of 1:50.43. Brookfield East won the relay (1:38.36) and set a state record.

The quartet bested the school record they set Nov. 7 in a Division 1 sectional meet at Muskego High School.

“It was a collective effort,” BC coach Denita Jones said. “All four of them had really good splits.”

Schultz finished the highest of any BC swimmer in an individual event. Schultz came in 11th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.84. Brookfield East’s Lucy Thomas won the event (1:00.87).

“She held steady,” Jones said. “If you looked at all the breaststroke times not many of them dropped time from the week before.”

Jones said this year’s state meet differed from past state meets. The meet is typically held at the UW-Natatorium in Madison. The University of Wisconsin is not allowing its facilities to be used by outside groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a different atmosphere this year to try to stay pumped and engaged,” Jones said. “The girls made the best of it – like they have all season.

“We successfully made it through the entire season without anyone getting COVID-19. I was very pleased.”

To read the entire story, including the complete individual results for local entrants, see this week’s editions of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post and Westine Report.