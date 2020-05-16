By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Standard Press plans to recognize senior student-athletes from all spring sports teams, which saw their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coaches, senior student-athletes, parents and athletic directors are welcome to reach out to the Standard Press by emailing jarndt@southernlakesnewspapers.com for suggestions.

Amelia Crabtree, who earned first team All-Conference last season, played the role of holding midfielder with the Demons.

She said she enjoyed the team camaraderie at Burlington through her career.

“I loved how well we got along on and off the field, it makes all of the practices and games so much more enjoyable,” she said.

Crabtree reflected on what she found as the most memorable team achievement.

“My biggest achievement was being part of our conference winning streak and making it to the sectional finals in the playoffs,” she said.

Crabtree, a soccer player for 14 total years, said her biggest individual achievement was earning a scholarship to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and play the sport she loves.

“My biggest individual highlight was getting a scholarship from Drake University because I worked so hard for this my whole life,” she said.

Crabtree, however, indicates her Demons’ squad will be unforgettable.

“I will miss the team dinners and all of the team bonding we do,” she said. “These girls became my best friends during the season and I am sad that I didn’t get to play with them one last time.”

Crabtree, like the rest of her teammates, remained grateful for her high school career.

“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be a better player for the last four years, I will miss Burlington soccer,” she said.