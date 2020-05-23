By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Starting catcher Christian Brenner began playing baseball 13 years ago with some of his teammates.

Brenner, who has played four years for the Demons, said the long-time bonds have built strong chemistry.

“As seniors, we have been playing together since little league,” he said. “We all trust each other, and most of all, we all believe in each other. This year was going to just be loose, fun baseball.”

Brenner, meanwhile, said his fondest memory came as a sophomore, his first year as full-time varsity catcher.

“My favorite highlight was my sophomore year at the state tournament. I was catching, and there was a pop-up foul ball that seemed like it was going out of play,” he said. “I tracked the pop fly all the way to our own dugout. I reached all the way into my own dugout and ended up making the catch.”

Brenner, who said he will miss practicing with his teammates, felt fortunate for the opportunity to be a part of Burlington baseball.

“Thank you to everybody who has made Burlington Baseball the way it is. It’s been a great ride,” he said. “I also want to recognize and thank Coach (Ryan) Hoffman for all of the work he does on Beaumont (Field.)”

Brenner plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he will study marketing management, with hopes of becoming a social media marketer.

Additionally, he looks to join the Panther baseball team as a walk-on.