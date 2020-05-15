By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Standard Press plans to recognize senior student-athletes from all spring sports teams, which saw their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coaches, senior student-athletes, parents and athletic directors are welcome to reach out to the Standard Press by emailing jarndt@southernlakesnewspapers.com for suggestions.

Cora Anderson, who has played soccer for 14 total years, received first team All-Southern Lakes Conference as a junior goalkeeper for the Demons soccer team.

What she enjoyed most about playing for Burlington was the camaraderie and contagious enthusiasm.

“The thing I love most about my team is all of the goofy and funny moments with my teammates during practice, before games and on the bus,” she said. “They never fail to make me smile and make the season even more enjoyable.”

Anderson recalled her freshman year, when Burlington advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional final, which was a remarkable team achievement.

“I think our biggest team highlight was making it to the sectional finals my freshman year because that is the farthest our team has made it in the playoffs in school history and it was a great team effort,” she said.

Anderson said she will cherish her time as a Burlington soccer player and the friends she made through her four years.

“I also will greatly miss being picked on by my teammates and coaches because I always enjoyed their creative roasts,” she said.

Anderson extended gratitude to the community and plans on following the program after she graduates and attends Iowa State University in the fall.

“I want to thank the players, coaches, and supporters of Burlington soccer for a great career and I look forward to following the program over the next few years,” Anderson.

Anderson, however, isn’t done playing soccer and will join the Cyclones at Iowa State.

She plans to major in animal science with hopes of becoming a veterinarian.