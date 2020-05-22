By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Dalton Damon, a middle infielder, loved how he and his teammates can reminisce about obscure details from their days as little leaguers.

“We’ve all played together for a long time, so we can references to things that happened throughout our little league careers and everyone knows what we’re talking about,” said Damon, who started playing the sport 13 years ago.

Damon, meanwhile, recalled overcoming adversity while a member of the Burlington baseball team.

“Coming back from injury and being able to contribute to our fourth consecutive conference championship and state tournament (was my biggest highlight),” he said.

Looking ahead, Damon plans to enroll at University of Minnesota to study finance and accounting.

But Damon will always remember playing a community he calls a baseball town.

“I’m going to miss the shared passion for baseball among our players, coaches, and fans that all helped make our baseball careers one to remember,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Burlington community for all they’ve done to make Burlington a baseball town.”