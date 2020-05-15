Demons’ infielder says ‘cherish every moment’

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Standard Press plans to recognize senior student-athletes from all spring sports teams, which saw their seasons cut short because of COVID-19.

Infielder Gracie Peterson earned recognition on the Southern Lakes Conference second team in back-to-back seasons for Burlington.

The infielder plans to continue playing collegiately at Division 1 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and study either animal sciences on the pre-vet track or business.

As her Demons’ career draws to a close, she called on underclassmen to seize every moment as a high school student-athlete.

“If I could say anything to any underclassmen, I would tell them to cherish every moment they get in that jersey. Whether they know the ending is coming or not, it’s sad,” she said. “Play your heart out every game because you never know when it could be your last.”

Additionally, she emphasized love for others while showing fearlessness.

“You look forward to your senior season all of high school. Don’t have any regrets, play the sport you’re afraid to join, and show love to every teammate and coach that you get the opportunity to play with.”

In retrospect, Peterson said her experience as a sophomore was most memorable, playing for the state-runner up Demons.

“It was an amazing opportunity and I will never forget that team’s bond and our determination to win,” she said.

The team bond, she said, is what she loved most through her career.

“I loved the chemistry our team had. Everyone got along and supported each other.”