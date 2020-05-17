Grove’s Maurer found joy in soccer friendships

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Kayla Maurer, a multi-sport athlete, has been involved in soccer for more than a decade and includes her tenure on the Union Grove program.

“I have been playing soccer since I was three with my mom being my first coach,” said Maurer, who qualified in WIAA Division 1 state tennis in back-to-back fall seasons. “I started playing club soccer roughly around the age of 10 until high school.”

Maurer, one of four seniors on the Broncos, looked to continue her high school career before the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association nixed the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, she took wisdom from coach Sean Jung, who stressed gratitude about times the team spent together.

“Although this season did not turn out as expected, coach Jung has encouraged us to be grateful for the times we had together and enjoy today as best as we can,” said Maurer, who earned Southern Lakes Conference second team recognition as a junior.

“If that doesn’t tell you how great of a coach he is, I don’t know what will.”

Maurer, the Broncos team captain, said she carries many fond memories of playing for Union Grove.

“What I love most about my team is the friendship that is shared between us. All of our seniors have played together prior to high school, and I think it shows in our team chemistry,” she said. “Knowing that your teammate is also your friend and is rooting for you is a blessing I am grateful for.”

Maurer played alongside senior classmate Megan Barber in the center-midfield position, she said, noting Barber’s emphasis was on offense while she focused on defense.

Looking back, one of her most cherished moments happened as a sophomore, when the team made school history.

“The highlight of my entire time playing soccer for UGHS was seeing coach Jung’s face after we won conference for the first time in school history,” she said. “It was my sophomore year and the joy on his face was worth the tough battle.”

Maurer, meanwhile, said the enjoyed the program’s unity, including bonds with the junior varsity squad.

“What I will miss most about the soccer program is the unity of both teams and both coaches,” she said. “Having the junior varsity girls practice on the other half of the field is comforting and it provides great community within the program,” she said.

Maurer plans to enroll at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, where she will study nursing, with hopes of eventually becoming a certified nurse-midwife to help women and babies during childbirth.

Southern Lakes Newspapers plans to continue profiling senior student-athletes from Union Grove and Waterford in the next several weeks.

Coaches, parents and student-athletes can send suggestions to jarndt@southernlakesnewspapers.com