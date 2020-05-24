By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Luke Walesa enjoyed his team’s fun and competitive atmosphere.

“I loved how much we had during the baseball season and how competitive everyone was,” he said. “My biggest team highlight was making it to the state semifinal game.”

Walesa, a corner infielder, said he will miss the coaches who kept the team relaxed during practices and games.

“The coaching I will miss a lot, all the coaches make sure you have fun during practices and games, but also can you a ton about baseball,” he said.

Walesa, who played baseball for 15 years, looks to pursue a trades apprenticeship upon graduating from Burlington.

He told younger players to take advantage of every season.

“Enjoy all the baseball seasons you can play,” he said.