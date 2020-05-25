By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Otto Traxinger said nothing will compare to the Burlington baseball program.

Traxinger, who pitched and played first base, said the coaches and teammates were the primary components of Demon baseball.

“I’m going to miss everything about this program, there’s nothing like it. From all the amazing coaches to all the players who you grow so close to. There are countless memories I will always remember, most of them didn’t happen on a field,” he said.

Traxinger, meanwhile, said his team had a strong bond and always found ways to have fun on and off the field.

Traxinger has played baseball for a total of 14 years and will switch gears to solely football at UW-Oshkosh, where he plans to study kinesiology.