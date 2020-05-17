By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Standard Press plans to recognize senior student-athletes from all spring sports teams, which saw their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coaches, senior student-athletes, parents and athletic directors are welcome to reach out to the Standard Press by emailing jarndt@southernlakesnewspapers.com for suggestions.

Serra Brehm, a midfielder with Burlington, has played soccer for 12 years.

She said the Demons played like a family and formed close friendships.

“I loved how close we all are to each other and the sense of being a family,” she said. “I will miss seeing my second family everyday at practices, games, and especially the bus rides.”

Looking back, she felt Burlington’s Southern Lakes Conference contest with Waterford last season was most memorable because it ended on a shootout.

“I feel our biggest team highlight has to be when we won in a shootout last year against Waterford. As a team, we worked really hard throughout the whole game and didn’t give up. We kept strong to the very end and we were able to win the shootout.”

Brehm plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering with hopes of becoming an architectural engineer.