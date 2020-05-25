By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Tyler Duesing, a second baseman, has played organized baseball for 12 years.

Duesing, like others, hoped to have a senior season, but will carry three years of positive memories.

“Even though I really wish our senior season turned out differently and we were able to prove what we were capable of, I appreciate the three years I did get to spend in the program,” he said. “I was fortunate to have played the game with the people I love. Once a Demon, always a Demon.”

Duesing, meanwhile, indicates he loved everything about his team, ranging from long bus rides, taking the field and spending time in the dugout.

“I loved everything about my team: the goofy bus rides, the hype we created in the dugout during intense games, the fun practices, all of it,” Duesing said.

“We created such a strong bond after playing all of those years and had each other’s backs no matter what. If one man got down on himself, everyone else picked him up.”

Duesing reflected on last year’s season, when the Demons won the Southern Lakes Conference, and made another trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament series.

“The overall season we put together last year was my favorite team highlight. We won some big games and ended up taking home a conference title. The state tournament was truly an amazing experience that I will never forget,” he said.

Duesing plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall and study actuarial science and risk management in the School of Business.

“I will miss the players, the coaches, and everything this program stands for. Having the opportunity to play Demon Baseball with my best friends was more than I could ever ask for,” he said.

“Putting in the time and effort to get better never seemed like a chore, because the guys I was playing with and the coaches who believed in me were like family to me.”