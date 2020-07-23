The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control on Thursday voted 8-3 in favor of a plan that allows high school sports to proceed this fall.

Here are the details of the decision released on Twitter late Thursday morning by the WIAA:

• Practice for lower risk fall sports– cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis — can begin Aug 17.

• Practice for football, boys soccer and volleyball can begin Sept. 7.

If school districts opt not to participate in fall sports, a spring opportunity will be created with details to be determined, the Tweet said.