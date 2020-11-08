Burlington High School’s girls volleyball team finished as WIAA Division 1 state runner-up after dropping its title match to Hamilton in four sets Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

The Demons, who entered the State Tournament unbeaten, advanced to the title match following a three-set sweep of River Falls, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18 in the semifinal held earlier in the day.

As for the title match, the Demons lost, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, despite receiving a match best 47 assists from Victoria Van Dan and three players accounting for double-digit kills.

Van Dan also pitched in 10 digs.

Camryn Lukenbill finished with 16 kills while Lydia Biggin added 17 and Abby Alan notched 10 kills.

Defensively, the Demons garnered contributions from Molly Berezowitz (21 digs) and Sam Naber (19 digs, four assists).

No. 3 Burlington, which made its seventh consecutive State Tournament appearance, finished 18-1 overall and marks an improvement from last season when the Demons lost in the semifinal to Hartland Arrowhead.

The top-seeded Chargers, meanwhile, finished 19-1 and brings home the first state title of any kind in school history since 1981.

Sylvie Zgonac contributed a team-leading 19 kills along with 12 digs for the Chargers.

Other Charger contributors were Lakyn Graves (16 kills), Katelyn Lefler (10 kills, 23 assists, 12 digs).

Earlier in the day, in the state semifinal against No. 2 River Falls (12-1), Lukenbill paved the way for the Demons with 15 kills.

Morgan Klein added 10 kills while Mackenzie Leach pitched in seven kills, three service aces and 12 digs.

Naber reinforced the Demons defense with 16 digs.

Van Dan, who had two service aces, set the offensive tone by producing 39 assists and added six digs.