

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team won its second WIAA Division 4 State Championship in three seasons Saturday behind a strong performance from senior Sammie Seib.

The second-seeded Hilltoppers, who finished as state runner-up in 2019, returned to the State Tournament hosted by Little Chute High School Saturday and swept third seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 and advanced to the title match.

In the title match against top-seeded McDonell Catholic, the Hilltoppers edged the Macks with a three-set sweep, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

Senior Sammie Seib, who produced 18 kills and 10 digs in the semifinal with Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, amassed 16 kills and 17 digs in the state championship.

Lainey Dirksmeyer, another senior, contributed 10 of her 17 kills in the State Tournament against the Macks. She also pitched in 11 digs.

Setter Ella Shaw, meanwhile, contributed a match-high 27 assists while senior Grace Antlfinger as the Catholic Central libero.

Antlfinger had 13 digs in the state semifinal victory.

The Hilltoppers, who won the WIAA Division 4 State Championship in 2018, finished the 2020 season undefeated at 22-0 and handed McDonell Catholic its second loss of the year (21-2).