Close matches, questionable calls highlight match against top-ranked Mukwonago

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Burlington wrestling squad was vying for its third team state tournament berth in a row and seventh in nine years Tuesday night at Kenosha Bradford High School.

Unfortunately for the Demons, who are ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, they had to face top-ranked Mukwonago in the sectional final.

The Indians jumped out early and hung on despite a Burlington comeback to capture a 33-21 dual victory and advance to the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament.

Burlington coach Jade Gribble said the dual was much closer than the final score indicated.

“There were a whole lot of toss-up matches,” Gribble said over the phone Tuesday night. “We were right there. We lost a few big matches, and that was the difference. They were probably the best team in the state. I was proud of our guys.”

Mukwonago jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Max Ehlen’s 3-1 decision got Burlington on the board.

The Indians won the next match at 152, though Burlington’s Cody Welker was up by six at one point but lost, 10-8, in overtime.

That gave Mukwonago an 18-3 lead.

“It was a big change of momentum,” Gribble said. “The ref made some questionable calls that changed the match.”

Then, Ben Kumprey fell in another close match, 3-2, at 160, before Jake Skrundz and Qwade Gehring won to cut the lead to 15-12.

Mukwonago won the next four matches to pull away.

Jaden Bird (113) and Grant Koenen (120) finished the dual with a decision and a pin, respectively.

“I was happy, we showed a lot of class,” Gribble added. “Their coach told me it was probably the state championship.”

“It just sucks that we lost, because we were right there.”

Gribble added there wasn’t a single match the Demons didn’t have a chance to win.

Burlington will travel to individual sectionals Saturday at the Prairie School.