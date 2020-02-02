Team notches third behind three 1st place finishes

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School wrestling team won titles in the lower weights and finished third in the Jan. 25 Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson High School.

Waterford wrestled Jan. 30 at home in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Badger and celebrated Senior Night.

The Wolverines’ next competition is Feb. 8 in the SLC Tournament at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

In Fort Atkinson, meanwhile, Lucas Johnson at 106 pounds, Hudson Halter (113) and Hayden Halter (126) each won individual titles.

Johnson (35-6) pinned Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman (29-7) in 1:28 for the title. Johnson won each of his three matches by pin.

“Lucas Johnson just keeps getting better,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He wrestled a kid in the final ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 2. He was the real deal.”

Hudson Halter (36-3) won five matches and beat Slinger’s Noah Tronsor (27-8) 8-1 in the championship match.

Fitzpatrick said Hudson Halter enjoyed the victory in the final. Tronsor used to beat Hudson Halter routinely when the two wrestled in kids club matches.

Hayden Halter (33-2) also won five matches, including a major decision (11-2) in the championship match against Slinger’s Michael Parker (35-4).

At 132 pounds, Joshua Cherba (27-9) won three matches and lost 9-7 to Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge (31-4) in the title match.

Will French (20-8) won four matches, which earned Fitzpatrick’s praise, but lost by major decision to Kewaskum’s Braden Mertz (33-3) at 152 and finished second.

Nick Goldammer (18-8) finished third at 160, and moved-up to take the place of an injured Jacob Cherba.

“He said, ‘Put me in,’” Fitzpatrick said. “He ended up finishing in third place in a strong TKO Tournament.”

Zach Kaminski (32-11) came in third at 182. Evan Danowski (32-8) came in fifth at 170.

Hunter Rudzinski (25-17) finished eighth at 138 pounds and Gavin Morawetz (13-7) finished eighth at 285. Ryan Trafelet (6-10) finished 10th at 195.

The Wolverines finished with 347 points as a team while Slinger won the meet (383.5).