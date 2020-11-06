State tournament has different look, feel during pandemic

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

There won’t be the usual bells and whistles of years past.

It won’t be at a large venue with thousands cheering on their favorite players.

And it won’t have the grandeur of a statewide spectacle, where all eyes are on Green Bay to see who takes home the crown.

In fact, this year’s WIAA state girls volleyball tournament is going to be at four different high schools, of all places, and with coronavirus, or COVID-19, running rampant throughout the state, crowds won’t be very large.

But state is state, and it’s become a given for the Burlington Demons, who will be making their seventh consecutive trip to the prestigious promised land, a place they’ve won four gold balls in the last nine years.

Led by middle blocker Camryn Lukenbill, libero Sam Naber, setter Victoria Van Dan and hitters like Morgan Klein, Mackenzie Leach, Abby Alan and Lydia Biggin, the 2020 version of the Lady Demons has as good a chance as any to win their third championship since 2017.

And this year, they only have to win two games.

On Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, top-seeded Sussex Hamilton battles No. 4 Sauk Prairie at 1 p.m., then No. 3 Burlington takes on No. 2 River Falls at 4 p.m.

The winners face each other at 7:30 p.m. for the state championship.

For Lukenbill, who missed her entire junior year with a herniated disc in her lower back, just getting the opportunity to play in a state tournament is a blessing.

“My recovery included physical therapy and just a lot of rest, which was especially difficult since I had to sit out of the sport I had played since fourth grade,” Lukenbill said. “Honestly, I am just really proud of myself and so beyond excited to be playing again this year. To be competing with this team my senior year after experiencing so many unknowns is amazing.”

It’s been the most uniquely bizarre season any of the Lady Demons have seen, with masks required during competition.

Senior Tessa Teberg said the team has strong chemistry to stick together during trying times.

“This team is successful because of our strong foundation,” Teberg said. “We spend almost every day together between practices and games; we are our home away from home both on and off the court.”

Teberg said the challenges this season are worth it, as the chance to have a senior season was too enticing.

“Obviously as a team we will give our all to come out on top, as we always do,” Teberg said. “It means everything to us, especially as seniors, to have one more shot at winning state.”

