By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

It feels so good to finally get that first win.

Just ask Catholic Central head coach Tom Aldrich.

The longtime Toppers maestro said Oct. 9 it felt good to finally get a win after the Toppers dropped their first two games of this pandemic-shortened season.

Max Robson accounted for three touchdowns in a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday night at the Topper Bowl, and the rout was on for the Toppers in a 36-10 dismantling of St. Francis.

Catholic Central (1-2 MCC) had a strong start, beginning with a goal-line touchdown run from Neal McCourt in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Robson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cal Miles to put the Hilltoppers up 14-0. After a Mariners field goal, Robson extended Catholic Central’s lead with a 12-yard touchdown to put the team up 21-3 at halftime.

“We were able to put together a few drives in the first half that really set the tone,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said.

In the second half, Robson scored his third touchdown on a 26-yard run, and the visitors were as good as cooked.

The Hilltoppers were able to run out the clock with a dominant rushing attack. Catholic Central gained 228 yards on the ground (6.3 yards per carry).

On the defensive side, the Hilltoppers kept Saint Francis one-dimensional by holding it to just 27 yards rushing. The Mariners had just seven first downs.

To go along with his 74 rushing yards, Robson had 107 yards passing on 17.8 yards per attempt. Reid Muellenbach led the Hilltoppers in rushing with 105 yards Neal McCourt had a team-high 68 receiving yards.

Catholic Central is young at several key positions, and it only boasts seven seniors, but somehow the Toppers find a way to win under Aldrich, who has won multiple state championships.

The Toppers host Whitefish Bay Dominican Friday night at 7 p.m.

Robson is currently fourth in the Midwest Classic Conference with 201 yards rushing. He’s totaled four rushing scores for the season.

Neal McCourt is sixth in the conference with 161 yards on the ground.

Cal Miles is sixth in the MCC in receiving yards with 93. He has one touchdown catch.