Sharpshooting Burlington High School guard Joey Berezowitz was named Athlete of the Year among boys basketball players in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The senior established a new career scoring record at BHS this season.

Berezowitz was one of 10 Burlington winter athletes honored by their respective sports. The BHS honorees included four first-team selections, three second-team and three honorable mention.

A complete list of the selected players follows:

All-Southern Lakes Conference winter sports teams

Boys Basketball

Athlete of the Year – Joey Berezowitz, Burlington

First team

Jordan Johnson, sr., guard, Elkhorn. Jack Rose, jr., guard, WC. Joey Berezowitz, sr., guard, BUR. Kevin Sandman, sr., guard, Wilmot. Erik Cesarz, jr., forward, Delavan-Darien.

Second team

Kenneth Garth, jr., forward, WC. London Glass, sr., guard, WIL. Ty McGreevey, jr., guard, Lake Geneva. Tyson Skalecki, jr., forward, Union Grove. James Lukenbill, so., guard, BUR.

Honorable mention

Eli Giovingo, sr., LG. Dane Kornely, sr., BUR. Luke Freitag, sr., DD. Devon Davey, jr., ELK. Alex Johnson, sr., UG. Gabe Riska, sr., Waterford. Devin Griffin, jr., WC. Mason Cummings, sr., WIL.

Girls Basketball

Athlete of the Year – Angela Slattery, Union Grove

First team

Angela Slattery, sr., guard/forward, UG. Macie Todd, sr., forward, LG. McKenna Johnson, fr., guard, WIL. Dillyn Ivey, sr., center, ELK. Sophia Rampulla, so., guard/forward, UG.

Second team

Torie Loppnow, sr., guard/forward, WAT. Ashlyn Welch, sr., guard, LG. McKenna Williams, jr., guard/forward, DD. Ellie Reynolds, jr., guard, WC. Ava Schultz, sr., guard/forward, LG.

Honorable mention

Rylee Crull, so., DD. Anastasia Grochowski, sr., ELK. Meghan Schmidt, sr., WAT. Chloe Wright, sr., LG. Anika Preusker, jr., BUR. Sydney Ludvigsen, so., UG. Reese Rynberg, so., WC. Sophia Parisi, sr., WIL.

Wrestling

Athlete of the Year – Hayden Halter, Waterford

First team

106: Mason Hennessey, sr., DD. 113: Joe Showalter, jr. ELK. 120: Jaden Bird, sr., BUR. 126: Hayden Halter, sr., WAT. 132: Cade Willis, sr., UG. 138: Josh Cherba, sr. WAT. 145: Hunter Rudzinski, jr., WAT. 152: Cooper Willis, jr., UG. 160: Owen Chelminiak, jr., DD. 170: Cole Hanson, jr., DD. 182: Jacob Seward, sr., WC. 195: Zachary Wallace, sr., BUR. 220: Ezekiel Tiedt, sr., BUR. 285: Joe Devall, sr., WIL.

Second team

106: Logan DeFilippo, fr., WIL. 113: Logan Clausen, fr., LG. 120: Lucas Johnson, sr., WAT. 126: Grant Koenen, sr., BUR. 132: Robert Zilske, sr., LG. 138: Joe Sullivan, fr., WIL. 145: Jared Greidanus, sr., DD. 152: Mason Diedrich, sr., WIL. 160: Travis Moore, so., UG. 170: Evan Danowski, jr., WAT. 182: Will French, sr., WAT. 195: Trae Ford, sr., UG. 220: Reid Ruth, sr., ELK. 285: Grant Otter, so., BUR.

Honorable mention

113: Jack Johnson, jr., WIL. 132: Luke Funk, sr., WAT. 132: Thomas Slack, sr., DD. 138: Jacob Dutton, so., DD. 152: Austin Peter, sr., LG. 160: Andrew Karnes, jr., BUR. 182: Gavin Hood, sr., UG. 285: Christopher Christensen, jr., WC.

Gymnastics

Athlete of the Year – Jadyn Pye, Wilmot Co-op Gymnastics (WUW).

First team

Ava Trent, sr., Lake Geneva/Burlington (BBG). Lyndsay Ryan, sr., ELK. Elizabeth Lockhart, jr., ELK. Jadyn Pye, sr., Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay. Malia Bronson, sr., WUW.

Second team

Wylde Chupich, fr., BBG. Brianna Taylor, sr., ELK. Skyler Bart, jr., WAT. Eden Hartsford, jr., Jefferson. Hannah Clark, sr., WUW.

Honorable mention

Lauren Milligan, so., BBG. Rebecca Wheeler, sr., ELK. Alex Ostopowicz, so., Jefferson. Izzy Sheeley, jr., WAT. Jenna Caldwell, sr., Whitewater. Leeza Patterson, so., WUW.

Boys Swimming

Athlete of the Year – Tommy Anderson, senior, Lake Geneva

Honorable mention

Brady Peetz, jr., LG. Caleb Weiss, so., BUR. Dawson Lenz, so., DD. Kass Tregoning, fr., ELK. Mark Ambrose, sr., ELK. Stone Farruggio, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge. Kadin Purath, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s. Wyatt Anderson, so., Whitewater.