Sharpshooting Burlington High School guard Joey Berezowitz was named Athlete of the Year among boys basketball players in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The senior established a new career scoring record at BHS this season.
Berezowitz was one of 10 Burlington winter athletes honored by their respective sports. The BHS honorees included four first-team selections, three second-team and three honorable mention.
A complete list of the selected players follows:
All-Southern Lakes Conference winter sports teams
Boys Basketball
Athlete of the Year – Joey Berezowitz, Burlington
First team
Jordan Johnson, sr., guard, Elkhorn. Jack Rose, jr., guard, WC. Joey Berezowitz, sr., guard, BUR. Kevin Sandman, sr., guard, Wilmot. Erik Cesarz, jr., forward, Delavan-Darien.
Second team
Kenneth Garth, jr., forward, WC. London Glass, sr., guard, WIL. Ty McGreevey, jr., guard, Lake Geneva. Tyson Skalecki, jr., forward, Union Grove. James Lukenbill, so., guard, BUR.
Honorable mention
Eli Giovingo, sr., LG. Dane Kornely, sr., BUR. Luke Freitag, sr., DD. Devon Davey, jr., ELK. Alex Johnson, sr., UG. Gabe Riska, sr., Waterford. Devin Griffin, jr., WC. Mason Cummings, sr., WIL.
Girls Basketball
Athlete of the Year – Angela Slattery, Union Grove
First team
Angela Slattery, sr., guard/forward, UG. Macie Todd, sr., forward, LG. McKenna Johnson, fr., guard, WIL. Dillyn Ivey, sr., center, ELK. Sophia Rampulla, so., guard/forward, UG.
Second team
Torie Loppnow, sr., guard/forward, WAT. Ashlyn Welch, sr., guard, LG. McKenna Williams, jr., guard/forward, DD. Ellie Reynolds, jr., guard, WC. Ava Schultz, sr., guard/forward, LG.
Honorable mention
Rylee Crull, so., DD. Anastasia Grochowski, sr., ELK. Meghan Schmidt, sr., WAT. Chloe Wright, sr., LG. Anika Preusker, jr., BUR. Sydney Ludvigsen, so., UG. Reese Rynberg, so., WC. Sophia Parisi, sr., WIL.
Wrestling
Athlete of the Year – Hayden Halter, Waterford
First team
106: Mason Hennessey, sr., DD. 113: Joe Showalter, jr. ELK. 120: Jaden Bird, sr., BUR. 126: Hayden Halter, sr., WAT. 132: Cade Willis, sr., UG. 138: Josh Cherba, sr. WAT. 145: Hunter Rudzinski, jr., WAT. 152: Cooper Willis, jr., UG. 160: Owen Chelminiak, jr., DD. 170: Cole Hanson, jr., DD. 182: Jacob Seward, sr., WC. 195: Zachary Wallace, sr., BUR. 220: Ezekiel Tiedt, sr., BUR. 285: Joe Devall, sr., WIL.
Second team
106: Logan DeFilippo, fr., WIL. 113: Logan Clausen, fr., LG. 120: Lucas Johnson, sr., WAT. 126: Grant Koenen, sr., BUR. 132: Robert Zilske, sr., LG. 138: Joe Sullivan, fr., WIL. 145: Jared Greidanus, sr., DD. 152: Mason Diedrich, sr., WIL. 160: Travis Moore, so., UG. 170: Evan Danowski, jr., WAT. 182: Will French, sr., WAT. 195: Trae Ford, sr., UG. 220: Reid Ruth, sr., ELK. 285: Grant Otter, so., BUR.
Honorable mention
113: Jack Johnson, jr., WIL. 132: Luke Funk, sr., WAT. 132: Thomas Slack, sr., DD. 138: Jacob Dutton, so., DD. 152: Austin Peter, sr., LG. 160: Andrew Karnes, jr., BUR. 182: Gavin Hood, sr., UG. 285: Christopher Christensen, jr., WC.
Gymnastics
Athlete of the Year – Jadyn Pye, Wilmot Co-op Gymnastics (WUW).
First team
Ava Trent, sr., Lake Geneva/Burlington (BBG). Lyndsay Ryan, sr., ELK. Elizabeth Lockhart, jr., ELK. Jadyn Pye, sr., Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay. Malia Bronson, sr., WUW.
Second team
Wylde Chupich, fr., BBG. Brianna Taylor, sr., ELK. Skyler Bart, jr., WAT. Eden Hartsford, jr., Jefferson. Hannah Clark, sr., WUW.
Honorable mention
Lauren Milligan, so., BBG. Rebecca Wheeler, sr., ELK. Alex Ostopowicz, so., Jefferson. Izzy Sheeley, jr., WAT. Jenna Caldwell, sr., Whitewater. Leeza Patterson, so., WUW.
Boys Swimming
Athlete of the Year – Tommy Anderson, senior, Lake Geneva
Honorable mention
Brady Peetz, jr., LG. Caleb Weiss, so., BUR. Dawson Lenz, so., DD. Kass Tregoning, fr., ELK. Mark Ambrose, sr., ELK. Stone Farruggio, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge. Kadin Purath, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s. Wyatt Anderson, so., Whitewater.
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.