Demons rally to face Franklin after capturing regional crown

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

On Friday night at Burlington, five Demon boys basketball players scored in double figures, but it took a late flurry to beat visiting Muskego.

In Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Regional final at Westosha Central, Burlington similarly utilized balanced scoring and a late surge.

Unfortunately for the home Falcons, it was simply too much to overcome.

Jack Rose went off for 27 points, but only three of those came in the final 3 minutes as top-seeded Westosha fell to No. 2 Burlington, 59-53, in a game that Central led for more than 30 minutes.

Burlington improved to 19-6 after finishing third behind Westosha Central and Wilmot in the Southern Lakes Conference standings.

The Demons, who were re-seeded Sunday to No. 3 for their Division 1 sectional, will travel to No. 2 Franklin (21-5) Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tip.

Kenosha Indian Trail, seeded fourth, will take on top seed Wauwatosa East in Wauwatosa in the opposite bracket.

The winners will play for a ticket to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Saturday night.

As for last Saturday night, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said it was a great win, and things could’ve gone either way.

“A lot was in doubt because it was such a back and forth game,” he said.

Westosha coach James Hyllberg acknowledged Burlington’s overall physicality in the paint, where wings like J.R. Lukenbill, Dane Kornely and Ethan Safar were able to overpower smaller guards.

“Their role players were a little bit stronger than us. They attacked the rim, we didn’t take any charges, and that hurt,” Hyllberg said.

For the full story including statistics from both regional games see the Feb. 25 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.