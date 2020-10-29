By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

For the second straight season, the Catholic Central girls cross country squad will run at the state tournament.

And it came in a tiebreaker.

The top two teams from Saturday’s WIAA UW-Parkside Sectional would advance to state to Maple Grove Venues for the Division 3 competition in West Salem.

Well, Catholic Central and Albany both scored 59 points, and the Lady Toppers came away with the tiebreaker to move on.

It’s the second straight year the Toppers will perform on the sport’s biggest stage, and the first year they won conference and advanced to state.

Ozaukee won the sectional with 43 points. Dodgeland was in fourth place with 69 points.

The tiebreaker was the placement of the teams’ sixth runner. Therefore, Catholic Central’s Eva Lynch, who took 22nd with a 23:11, finished just ahead of Albany’s sixth runner, which took 23rd place.

Elsie Kmecak led the Lady Toppers with a run of 20:50, good for fourth overall.

Bernadette Frisch placed fifth with a time of 21:14.

Kaleigh Lynch was 14th with a 22:11, and Morgan Ramsey took 16th with a time of 22:14.

Anastassya Murphy (22:50), Eva Lynch and Summer Peterson (24:33) all finished in the 20s.