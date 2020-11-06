By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The Burlington area is undefeated in girls volleyball this fall.

The 17-0 Burlington Demons have only been topped by the Hilltoppers.

Catholic Central improved to 20-0 last weekend with a thrilling five-set victory over Green Bay NEW Lutheran, 19-25,25-21,23-25,25-21,15-9, to win its third WIAA Division 4 sectional in a row.

After winning it all in 2018, the Lady Toppers took home the silver ball last year.

This year, it’s back to business Saturday at Little Chute High School, where the Toppers will compete with three other teams with one goal in mind – capture a state title.

“We are talented, battle-tested, work hard and believe in ourselves and each other,” Catholic Central Head Coach Wayne Schultz said. “We still have seven players that were part of the team when we won a gold ball two years ago and pretty much everyone back from last year’s silver ball team.

“We will get tested at state this year as all the teams are very good. For 19 years I go into the year and my goal for the team is to win state. If you do not think big you cannot achieve big. I like our chance and truly believe we can win state again.”

Sammie Seib, who has dominated opponents all year with her emphatic kills and intimidating presence, is now a senior leader. She led the Toppers with 24 kills in the sectional final victory, and Lainey Dirksmeyer added 23 kills.

Seib said it’s been a good year.

“We are undefeated and heading to state because we always give 100% to each practice and are not taking anything for granted. We have not seen the big schools that we would usually play in tournaments this year but we practice hard and treat each match like it’s the biggest team we’ve seen all season.”

Catholic Central plays Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face McDonnell Catholic or Prentice at 7:30 p.m. for the Division 4 championship.

