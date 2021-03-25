Four Catholic Central High School students earned All-Metro Classic Conference honors this past season.
Wrestlers Mason Maile and Henry Amborn were first-team selections while basketball players Julia Klein and Maddy von Rabenau earned second-team and honorable mention honors, respectively.
Here are the lists of the award winners:
ALL-METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE TEAMS
Wrestling
106 pounds – none
113 – 1st Team Micah Babinic, Shoreland Lutheran
120 – 1st Team Asher Patterson, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Deandre Williams, Martin Luther
126 – 1st Team Mason Gill, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Angel Aranda, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central
132 – 1st Team Melvin Finkley, Martin Luther; 2nd Team Jonah Kopak, Martin Luther
138 – 1st Team Mason Maile, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team L’Shawn Taylor, Martin Luther
145 – 1st Team Henry Amborn, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Ben Stiemsma, Martin Luther
152 – 1st Team Jayden Gordon, Kenosha Saint Joseph; 2nd Team Aevean Rodriguez, Martin Luther
160 – 1st Team Nehemia Falaschi, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Solomon Stoddard, Martin Luther
170 – 1st Team Nick Durham, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Nathan Mullen, Kenosha Saint Joseph
182 – 1st Team Elijah Lafountain, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central
195 – 1st Team Emmanuel Jaimes, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Marco Matteucci, Kenosha Saint Joseph’s
220 – 1st Team Lashawn Wesley-Carter, Martin Luther; 2nd Team Samuel Haeuser, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central
285 – 1st Team Lestat Loomis, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Armani Johnson, Martin Luther
Girls basketball
Catholic Central honorees
SECOND TEAM
Julia Klein, junior, forward
HONORABLE MENTION
Maddy von Rabenau, junior, guard
Boys basketball
FIRST TEAM
Player of the year: Tyrese Hunter, Racine St. Catherine’s, 12
Kamari McGee, Racine St. Catherine’s,12
Antuan Nesbitt, The Prairie School, 12
Andrew Alia, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11
Nacir Beamon, Martin Luther, 9
Jameer Barker, Racine St. Catherine’s,12
SECOND TEAM
Quentin Bolton, Shoreland Lutheran, 12
Jackson Woodward, Racine Lutheran, 12
Ronald Kirk, Dominican, 12
Tre Burris, Martin Luther, 12
Asanjai Hunter, The Prairie School, 11
Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran, 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Amari McCottry, St. Thomas More, 9
Caiden Lecce, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11
Caden Tolefree, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11
Brady Wilks, Racine Lutheran, 12
Ashe Oglesby, The Prairie School, 10
Demerius Shakur, Martin Luther, 10
Scooter Molbeck, Racine Lutheran, 12
Jacob Ashmus, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11
Kody Krekling, The Prairie School, 12
Konnor Hill, Shoreland Lutheran, 12
Neal McCourt, Catholic Central, 12
Callahan Miles, Catholic Central, 11
Drew Reindl, St. Thomas More, 11
Calvin Hunter, Racine St. Catherine’s, 12
Elijahjuan Russell, Martin Luther, 12
