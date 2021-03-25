Four Catholic Central High School students earned All-Metro Classic Conference honors this past season.

Wrestlers Mason Maile and Henry Amborn were first-team selections while basketball players Julia Klein and Maddy von Rabenau earned second-team and honorable mention honors, respectively.

Here are the lists of the award winners:

ALL-METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE TEAMS

Wrestling

106 pounds – none

113 – 1st Team Micah Babinic, Shoreland Lutheran

120 – 1st Team Asher Patterson, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Deandre Williams, Martin Luther

126 – 1st Team Mason Gill, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Angel Aranda, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central

132 – 1st Team Melvin Finkley, Martin Luther; 2nd Team Jonah Kopak, Martin Luther

138 – 1st Team Mason Maile, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team L’Shawn Taylor, Martin Luther

145 – 1st Team Henry Amborn, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Ben Stiemsma, Martin Luther

152 – 1st Team Jayden Gordon, Kenosha Saint Joseph; 2nd Team Aevean Rodriguez, Martin Luther

160 – 1st Team Nehemia Falaschi, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Solomon Stoddard, Martin Luther

170 – 1st Team Nick Durham, Shoreland Lutheran; 2nd Team Nathan Mullen, Kenosha Saint Joseph

182 – 1st Team Elijah Lafountain, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central

195 – 1st Team Emmanuel Jaimes, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Marco Matteucci, Kenosha Saint Joseph’s

220 – 1st Team Lashawn Wesley-Carter, Martin Luther; 2nd Team Samuel Haeuser, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central

285 – 1st Team Lestat Loomis, Racine Saint Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central; 2nd Team Armani Johnson, Martin Luther

Girls basketball

Catholic Central honorees

SECOND TEAM

Julia Klein, junior, forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddy von Rabenau, junior, guard

Boys basketball

FIRST TEAM

Player of the year: Tyrese Hunter, Racine St. Catherine’s, 12

Kamari McGee, Racine St. Catherine’s,12

Antuan Nesbitt, The Prairie School, 12

Andrew Alia, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11

Nacir Beamon, Martin Luther, 9

Jameer Barker, Racine St. Catherine’s,12

SECOND TEAM

Quentin Bolton, Shoreland Lutheran, 12

Jackson Woodward, Racine Lutheran, 12

Ronald Kirk, Dominican, 12

Tre Burris, Martin Luther, 12

Asanjai Hunter, The Prairie School, 11

Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran, 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Amari McCottry, St. Thomas More, 9

Caiden Lecce, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11

Caden Tolefree, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11

Brady Wilks, Racine Lutheran, 12

Ashe Oglesby, The Prairie School, 10

Demerius Shakur, Martin Luther, 10

Scooter Molbeck, Racine Lutheran, 12

Jacob Ashmus, Kenosha St. Joseph, 11

Kody Krekling, The Prairie School, 12

Konnor Hill, Shoreland Lutheran, 12

Neal McCourt, Catholic Central, 12

Callahan Miles, Catholic Central, 11

Drew Reindl, St. Thomas More, 11

Calvin Hunter, Racine St. Catherine’s, 12

Elijahjuan Russell, Martin Luther, 12