Union Grove girls earn top seed in WIAA regional

By Tim Wester

Correspondent

After a dominating regular season, the Union Grove High School girls basketball team turns its attention to playoffs tonight.

The Broncos, who are one of the top seeds in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, host Muskego Friday, Feb. 12, in a regional semifinal.

A Broncos victory would set up a matchup with the Waterford/Westosha Central winner the following night in Union Grove.

Union Grove (20-2) concluded the regular season with a commanding victory over Middleton 65-32 Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Angela Slattery led a balanced attack with 19 points, while Sydney Ludvigsen, Sophia Rampulla, and Peyton Calouette each had 11.

The Broncos jumped out to a 36-10 lead at halftime and were never threatened the rest of the way.