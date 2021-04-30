Katterhagen goes 4-for-4 to power Broncos’ offense

The Union Grove Union High School baseball team looked to make a return trip to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament in 2020.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state runner-up Broncos in 2019 saw their chances denied, giving them another year of waiting to hit the baseball diamond once again.

The Broncos, on Tuesday, had their first chance with a Southern Lakes Conference showdown at Waterford and needed a little time to gain momentum in the contest.

Union Grove, tied at 4-4 with the Wolverines after three innings, scored seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings to come away with an 11-5 victory.

The Broncos, who pounded out 12 hits in the victory, saw four players record at least two with Brady Katterhagen leading the squad.

Katterhagen, a senior, went 4-for-4, belted a home run, scored twice and knocked in four runs while collecting a double for Union Grove.

Senior Isaiah Cerfus, meanwhile, finished 3-for-4, recorded a double with a run scored and three RBIs.

Other contributors included sophomore Owen Nowak (2-3, 2 runs) and junior Josh DeGroot (2-5, 2 runs, RBI).

Senior Kaden Pfeffer, in relief of senior starter Noah France, pitched four innings, striking out six and allowed one walk and an unearned run to pick up the win for the Broncos.

Waterford, which had a 3-2 lead following the first frame, collectively walked nine Grove hitters and committed two fielding errors.

Sophomore Garrett Kay, one of four pitchers, took the loss for Waterford with three innings pitched, struck out four, walked five and allowed two hits and two earned runs.

Sophomore Max Northrop finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead Waterford hitters.

Waterford looked to avenge the loss to the Broncos at Union Grove on Thursday and will host Burlington on May 4.

Following their second meeting with the Wolverines, the Broncos are scheduled to play a doubleheader against a visiting non-conference opponent Saturday.

Union Grove hosts another non-conference contest on May 3 with Racine Lutheran before returning to league play the next day at Lake Geneva Badger.